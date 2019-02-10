PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix say a pedestrian who was struck in a hit-and-run has died from his injuries.

They say the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road.

Police say 58-year-old Leslie Etsitty was hit by a pickup truck as he crossed a street and the driver did not stay at the scene.

Etsitty was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene.





