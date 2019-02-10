AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is disappointed by the penalty imposed on a motorist who struck a bicyclist, causing fatal injuries.

The Kennebec Journal reports 23-year-old James Mayo, of Somerville, pleaded guilty to a traffic infraction. He lost his license for three months and was fined $1,000.

He told police glare from the sun prevented him from seeing Dr. Carol Eckert, who was bicycling near her home in Windsor in October 2016.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine said the punishment “does very little to deter unsafe driving and perhaps may even encourage it in the future.”

District Attorney Maeghan Maloney said she understands some people wanted a steeper penalty but said the resolution was appropriate because an investigation found no wrongdoing to blame for the crash.

___

Information from: Kennebec Journal, http://www.kjonline.com/





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.