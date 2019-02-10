ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police in Albuquerque say they’re investigating the death of a woman whose body has been found in an arroyo.
Officers were dispatched Sunday morning in response to a possible deceased person.
Rescue personnel arrived prior to the officers and confirmed a female was deceased.
The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet and police say there was no identification on the body.
