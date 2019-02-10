Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Sunday he mulled resigning over the fallout from a racist yearbook photo but he thinks he is the best person to shepherd the commonwealth through a multi-layered scandal and reckoning over white persons who’ve worn blackface.

Mr. Northam, a Democrat, cited his background as a physician in casting himself as a unifier, as Richmond faces full-blown chaos over Mr. Northam’s own scandal and accusations of sexual assault against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

“Right now, Virginia needs someone who can heal. There is no better person than a doctor,” he told CBS’s Face the Nation.

Mr. Northam is facing widespread calls to step down after his admission that he donned blackface to impersonate Michael Jackson in 1984 — and the discovery of a photo of someone in blackface and another person in a KKK costume on his medical school yearbook page. The governor initially apologized for appearing in the photo before backtracking, saying he doesn’t think he is either figure.

Virginia needs a leader “who is strong, who has empathy, who has courage and who has a moral compass. And that’s why I’m not going anywhere,” Mr. Northam said in his first TV interview since the scandal exploded.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring admitted he, too, wore blackface in college to impersonate rapper Kurtis Blow.

The governor is trying to shift the narrative into a history lesson, saying now is the right time to have a deep conservation about race relations. He pointed to the 400th anniversary of the arrival of first slaves from Africa to Virginia.

“This week raised the level of awareness in this commonwealth and this country,” he told CBS.

Yet the political storm around Richmond shows now sign of abating, as two women accuse Mr. Fairfax of forcing them to perform oral sex on him. The incidents are alleged to have occurred in 2000 at Duke University and during the 2004 Democratic convention in Boston.

The women say they’re ready to testify against the lieutenant governor, who has denied the accusations and called for an investigation.

Mr. Northam said he would like to see the outcome of any investigation, before calling on Mr. Fairfax to resign.

“If these accusation are determined to be true, I don’t think he’s going to have any other option,” Mr. Northam said.





