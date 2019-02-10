SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Authorities in West Valley City say they’re investigating a homicide.

Police say they received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and officers found the body of a woman inside a trailer home.

The name of the woman hasn’t been released yet, but police say she was in her 40s.

Police tell the Deseret News that a person of interest had been located and man was taken into custody for questioning.

He knew the victim, but police didn’t provide any details as to the relationship or release the man’s name.

