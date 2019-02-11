NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a man hit a woman with a baseball bat for not monitoring his “video machine.”

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 31-year-old Anthony Harvey was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated battery. New Orleans police say he asked the woman to watch the machine one morning in January, but she became distracted and left the scene. Police didn’t say if the machine is a video poker machine or another type of device.

Police say Harvey then tracked down the woman, struck her with the bat and fled. The newspaper says Harvey has a history of drug and weapon charges. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.