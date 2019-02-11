HONOLULU (AP) - A Hawaii jury has convicted a 59-year-old man on a lesser charge in the death of a former Honolulu sportscaster.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Mark Coleman was found guilty last week of second-degree assault against 60-year-old John Noland.

According to court documents, Coleman and Noland had gotten into a fight in June, resulting in Noland falling back and hitting his head.

Noland entered a coma and later died at the hospital.

Coleman was charged with manslaughter.

Prosecutor Oksana Vincent says the verdict “shows the jury did not believe the defendant’s claim of self-defense.”

Coleman is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Noland had worked as a sports reporter for KHON-TV in the 1980s. He also worked at multiple radio stations and hosted a sports show on KFVE.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com





