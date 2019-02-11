Rep. Nanette Barragan said the Democratic Party’s blackface scandals in Virginia should inspire critical examinations of President Trump.

Virginia’s Gov. Ralph Northam along with the state’s Attorney General Mark R. Herring admitted to applying blackface in the past, but the California Democrat told CNN that what the nation needs is a discussion on Mr. Trump.

“I mean, the race issue in today’s day and age with the president at the helm who has been one of the most divisive presidents and, frankly, racist himself, is a conversation we do need to have,” Ms. Barragan said Sunday on “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper.

Mr. Northam has resisted calls from his Democratic peers to resign.

Adding to the party’s problems are two accusations of sexual misconduct against Lt. Gov. Justin E. Fairfax, which he denies.

“I do think we need to have this conversation, and we should continue to have this conversation, but it has to be front and center,” Ms. Barragan added, Mediaite reported. ” And we can’t forget about the person who is dividing us and who himself is injecting this into the country to live up again and coming out again. We haven’t seen it be this bad in recent time until the president has really made this a race issue, whether it’s about African-Americans, certainly he’s doing it all over the board with immigrants, but we need to have this conversation.”

Ohio State Sen. Nina Turner countered with the claim that Mr. Trump is “racist,” but that he should not be linked with Democrats’ problem in Old Dominion.

“Congresswoman, I hear you, but on this, we’re not blaming President Trump,” Ms. Turner said. “Yes, President Trump is a racist. There is no doubt about it. But as we have seen, Democrats delve in racism as well. We’ve got to stop making this about who is a Republican, who is a Democrat.”





