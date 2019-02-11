WAREHAM, Mass. (AP) - Police in Massachusetts have apprehended a driver who they say crashed through the wall of an auto detailing business at a Wareham home.
Wareham Fire Department Assistant Chief John Kelley says firefighters received the call on Sunday morning reporting a car crashed into a building. WCVB-TV reports responding authorities found the driver had already taken off before they arrived, but left a trail of leaking car fluid to his location.
Kelley says the suspect was found about a quarter-mile away from the scene.
Home and business owner Bill McCain says his garage suffered severe structural damage and damaged two cars in the garage. There were no injuries.
