Coach Mike Locksley and the Maryland Terrapins added the biggest prize to their recruiting Class of 2019 on Tuesday.

Four-star safety Nick Cross flipped from Florida State to Maryland, nearly a week after National Signing Day, giving the Terrapins their 18th recruit in the class and their third four-star prospect.

Cross originally committed to the Seminoles in September, but delayed signing his letter of intent.

The safety is from Hyattsville, Maryland, played at DeMatha Catholic High School and was ranked by 247 Sports as the top recruit in the state and the 55th best in the country.

247 Sports now ranks Maryland’s incoming class the 46th best in the country and 11th in the Big Ten.





