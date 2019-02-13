NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged two men in the death of a man who was reported missing.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets it’s charged 23-year-old Norris Dwayne Rochelle Jr. with murder in the death of his 40-year-old roommate, Nicholas Williams. Investigators found evidence suggesting Rochelle was responsible for Williams’ disappearance.

On Tuesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office charged 21-year-old Peter Schocker with accessory after the fact of murder after first responders found a burned body after responding to a brush fire on Monday. The sheriff’s office notified the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office that the body was a possible match for Williams.

Rochelle is in the Forsyth County jail without bond. Both men were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. It’s not known if they have attorneys.





