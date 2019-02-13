CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say an Arizona man has been arrested and extradited to northeast Ohio to face charges in a 1997 cold case.

They say 50-year-old Samuel W. Legg III is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Medina County Common Pleas Court.

Authorities say Legg has been living in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler.

He was indicted last month on two first-degree felony counts of rape and was being held on a $1 million bond.

Authorities say the case involved a 17-year-old victim.

Legg was formerly a truck driver who lived in the Cleveland area.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says Legg was linked to the sexual assault through DNA.

It was unclear Wednesday if Legg had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.