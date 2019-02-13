NORTH OGDEN, Utah (AP) - Authorities say a North Ogden City Council meeting was evacuated after the council received a shooting threat.

North Ogden Police Sgt. Jeremy Hindes says dispatch received two phone calls Tuesday night from a man who claimed to have explosives and threatened to “shoot up” the council’s meeting.

Specific councilmembers weren’t targeted in the threat.

Responding officers moved the councilmembers and Mayor Brett Chugg to a room. Members of the public were put in another.

A YouTube livestream of the meeting shows the officer telling community members to “sit tight” while he asks the council to “step out.” The officer then instructs the attendees to “leave your stuff” while they start to quickly exit the room.

Hindes says City Hall was put on lockdown while police searched the property.





