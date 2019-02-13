HAVERTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old youth has been arrested in what investigators believe was a drug-related shooting near Philadelphia that left an 18-year-old in critical condition.

Haverford Township police and Delaware County prosecutors say the victim met with three other people at a Havertown intersection shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for an alleged drug transaction.

Authorities say he was sitting in the back seat of a car when another person in the car became aggressive and an altercation broke out. The youth was shot in the face and the trio took off running. The victim was reported in critical but stable condition at Jefferson University Medical Center.

Prosecutors say the teen arrested early Wednesday faces attempted murder and other charges. Police believe the gun used was stolen.





