Rep. Ilhan Omar’s clash Wednesday with special Venezuela envoy Elliott Abrams won her a fan — former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke.

Ms. Omar said in an exchange over Central America that Mr. Abrams, who is Jewish and whom she called “Mr. Adams,” had lied to Congress before and the panel had no reason to believe him.

The Minnesota Democrat apologized for spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about Jewish money controlling U.S. politicians this week.

But the exchange went viral, with the Muslim lawmaker winning over another critic of Israel.

“Rep. Omar clashes with Zionist war criminal,” Mr. Duke wrote on Twitter, while retweeting a Mediaite report on the exchange.

Rep. Omar clashes with Zionist war criminal. https://t.co/3eMlBtL8jm — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) February 13, 2019





