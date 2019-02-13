America’s most-prominent gun-control advocate pined for the Obama administration Wednesday.

Former Parkland high-school student David Hogg took to Twitter to call for a rerun — this time with Michelle at the head of the ticket.

“I wish @MichelleObama would run for president and end this madness already,” Mr. Hogg said.

I wish @MichelleObama would run for president and end this madness already. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 13, 2019

The liberal activist did not elaborate on why he supported Mrs. Obama, who has repeatedly and consistently said she doesn’t want to run for office after eight years as first lady. Nor did he cite any shortcomings in the current Democratic field, all members of which vigorously support gun-control measures.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.