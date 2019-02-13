ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former alderman from a small eastern Missouri town has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for embezzling $187,000 of public money.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 54-year-old Gary Keith Atchley also must repay the money to Olympian Village, a town of 700 people 40 miles south of St. Louis.

Atchley was sentenced Wednesday.

He admitted writing city checks to “cash” and to himself. Atchley served as alderman from 2008 to 2016.

Defense lawyer Talmage Newton IV said in court that Atchley had “deep remorse and regret” for his crimes.

Olympian Village City Attorney Edward Sluys told the judge that Atchley’s actions caused the wastewater facilities to fall into a dangerous state of disrepair, and triggered judgments against the city.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.