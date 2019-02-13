BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota’s House believes that people convicted of drunken driving shouldn’t have to have the offense hanging over their heads forever.

The House voted 89-2 on Wednesday to seal the court records of convicted drunken drivers if aren’t charged with another DUI or any other crime for seven years.

Devils Lake Republican Rep. Dennis Johnson sponsored the bipartisan bill. It does not apply to licensed commercial drivers.

The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.





