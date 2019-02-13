BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota’s House has approved legislation that would allow people convicted of some crimes to have their records sealed if they stay out of trouble for a few years.

The House voted to approve the bill 78-13 on Wednesday.

Fargo Republican Rep. Shannon Roers Jones sponsored the bill. She says it would only apply to nonviolent and nonsexual offenses.

The bill would allow someone convicted of a misdemeanor to apply to have the offense sealed if they are not charged with a new crime for at least three years. Someone convicted of a felony may apply if they are not charged with a new crime for at least five years.

Roers Jones says the sealing of records is not automatic, and courts would make the determination.





