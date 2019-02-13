Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee complained Wednesday about Democrats’ decision to pay pricey outside consultants to ramp up their investigations into President Trump.

Democrats hired Barry Berke, a partner at Kramer Levin in New York, and Norman Eisen, a fellow at the liberal Brookings Institution, both of whom have been making a case for the last two years that Mr. Trump has repeatedly broken the law.

“You have allowed these two individuals to become the judge, jury and executioner regarding impeachment proceedings,” Rep. Doug Collins, ranking Republican on the committee, wrote in a letter to Chairman Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat.

Mr. Collins said it isn’t reasonable to think they can provide the committee with unvarnished reports.

Mr. Eisen served as ethics czar in the Obama White House, claiming to have run “the most scandal-free White House in modern history.”

Neither Mr. Eisen nor Mr. Berke responded to questions about their pay arrangements with the committee. or to Mr. Collins’ letter.

Mr. Nadler, in announcing the hirings earlier this week, said the two will pay particular attention to special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing probe of the 2016 election and potential Trump campaign misdeeds.

“The president of the United States faces numerous allegations of corruption and obstruction,” Mr. Nadler said. “I am glad to have such valuable resources available to help us ensure that this administration is held accountable to our laws and to the American public.”





