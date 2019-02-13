ERIE, Pa. (AP) - A prison inmate serving a life sentence in Philadelphia homicides now faces another life term in the death of a fellow inmate in northwestern Pennsylvania.

The Erie Times-News reports that 30-year-old Kareem Savage was convicted Wednesday of third-degree murder and assault by a life prisoner, a count punishable by life without parole.

Erie County prosecutors argued that he intended to kill 58-year-old Anthony Wilson during a large fight at State Correctional Institution at Albion in September 2016.

Defense attorney Bruce Sandmeyer questioned the identification of Savage from surveillance video as responsible and argued that Wilson died three months later of something other than his injuries.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 17. Savage was already serving two life terms plus 20 to 40 years in prison for three 2008 Philadelphia murders.

___

Information from: Erie Times-News, http://www.goerie.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.