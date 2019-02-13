A federal judge ruled Wednesday that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort intentionally misled the special counsel’s investigation, breaking his plea agreement.

The result is that special counsel Robert Mueller is no longer bound to support a sentence reduction for Mr. Manafort.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued her ruling after a closed-door hearing Wednesday, saying Mr. Mueller’s team had proved three of its five claims of intentional lying.

They included lies about his own payments, about his interactions with Konstantin Kilimnik, and about what the judge referred to as “another DOJ investigation.” But Mr. Mueller didn’t prove he lied about “his contacts with the administration,” she ruled.

The lies came to the special counsel, the FBI and a grand jury, the judge found.

Mr. Mueller’s legal team had argued he had honest memory lapses.

Judge Jackson said it’s not yet clear how the new findings will affect Mr. Manafort ’s eventual sentencing in March.





