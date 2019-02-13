SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say they’ve arrested two people involved in a shooting death 24 years ago.

Kenneth Ruffer was found shot to death at age 26 on Nov. 27, 1995, in a vehicle parked in White Center, south of Seattle. The King County Sheriff’s Office says investigators learned that he may have been set up for a robbery by a woman he knew, and a 29-year-old man was also identified as a suspect.

DNA evidence was eventually linked to the man, but detectives said they needed a cooperating witness to make any arrests. The sheriff’s office says they spent the past year re-examining the case and getting in touch with witnesses to develop that cooperation.

Investigators said they arrested the now 52-year-old man and 48-year-old woman Wednesday. Their identities were not immediately released.





