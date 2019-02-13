BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A longtime federal prosecutor in Bismarck has been appointed to an eight-year term as a U.S. magistrate judge.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland appointed Clare Hochhalter (HOHK’-hawl-tur) to serve in the position earlier this month. The move followed the retirement of Magistrate Judge Charles Miller Jr. in November.

Hochhalter served 30 years as an assistant U.S. attorney. Hovland says Hochhalter “is well-respected by attorneys throughout the state and regarded as a champion for the fair treatment of persons charged with crimes arising out of Indian Country.”

Hochhalter will be stationed in Bismarck.

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com





