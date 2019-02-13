GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) - A 23-year-old man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2016 stabbing death of another man.

Terrence “TJ” Richardson also was found guilty Tuesday by Mesa County District Court Judge Gretchen Larson of second-degree murder and first-degree assault in the death of 20-year-old Caleb Fettig.

The Daily Sentinel reports Larson ruled in the case following a two-week bench trial that started in late January.

Larson says Fettig was stabbed 46 times in the face, neck and stomach on Dec. 5, 2016, and Richardson bragged about killing the victim to several people in the days after Fettig’s death.

Richardson’s sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 21.

___

