WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man who admitted to supplying a fatal dose of heroin to an acquaintance has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Jackie Dunklin of Glen Ellyn was accused of supplying the drug to James Maulding, who on Jan. 1, 2017 was found unresponsive by Addison police in his home. A female was also found suffering from an apparent heroin overdose. Maulding could not revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she underwent treatment. An investigation led authorities to Dunklin. He has been held in DuPage County Jail since Feb. 7, 2017.

The 27-year-old Dunklin pleaded guilty to a drug induced homicide charge and was sentenced Wednesday by DuPage County Circuit Judge Robert Miller.

Dunklin must serve 75% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He gets credit for time served in jail.





