BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A man who brought a 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts to Connecticut to work as a prostitute has pleaded guilty to a sex trafficking charge.
Alexander Pedraza entered his plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport.
The 28-year-old East Hartford man faces up to life in prison at sentencing at a date to be determined.
Prosecutors say the girl was in the care of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and had run away from a group home when she met Pedraza online.
Authorities say he brought her to Connecticut in March 2017.
He was arrested after an undercover FBI agent met the girl at a hotel room in East Windsor.
Officials say the girl is back in the custody of Massachusetts child welfare authorities.
