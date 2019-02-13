BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A man who brought a 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts to Connecticut to work as a prostitute has pleaded guilty to a sex trafficking charge.

Alexander Pedraza entered his plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport.

The 28-year-old East Hartford man faces up to life in prison at sentencing at a date to be determined.

Prosecutors say the girl was in the care of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and had run away from a group home when she met Pedraza online.

Authorities say he brought her to Connecticut in March 2017.

He was arrested after an undercover FBI agent met the girl at a hotel room in East Windsor.

Officials say the girl is back in the custody of Massachusetts child welfare authorities.





