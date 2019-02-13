PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say a 16-year-old boy is hospitalized in extremely critical condition after being shot Tuesday night while riding in a car that had stopped at a red light.

Police say the car’s 21-year-old driver stopped at a business to call for help for the boy after the boy said he didn’t feel well and the driver realized the boy had been shot.

According to police, the driver earlier heard a pop when stopped at the red light and thought his car had a tire issue but later realized the rear window was damaged.

No identities were released and police said they’re trying identify the suspect or suspects in the case.





