TUCUMCARI, N.M. — A small New Mexico county has passed a resolution in protest of gun control legislation in the Legislature.

KRQE-TV reports Quay County has declared itself a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County” under a resolution approved by commissioners.

New Mexico House Republicans, who do not have control of the chamber, issued a statement Thursday commending the move. GOP lawmakers also represent the minority in the Senate.

A host of Democratic-sponsored gun control bills include a push for broader background checks on private gun sales to prevent felons from illegally purchasing firearms. State law already requires the checks on sales by licensed gun dealers.

Under this year’s measure, the requirement for background checks would be expanded to include sales between private citizens.

The New Mexico Sheriffs’ Association says the laws would be unenforceable.





