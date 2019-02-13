HONOLULU (AP) - The Latest on arraignment for a Hawaii pain doctor and his former prosecutor sister accused of dealing drugs (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

A U.S. judge is allowing the release on bond of a Hawaii pain doctor accused of dealing opioids with his sister, a former Honolulu deputy prosecutor.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Puglisi is also allowing his sister to be released pending trial.

Dr. Rudolph Puana and his sister Katherine Kealoha pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a 54-count indictment alleging the former prosecutor used her position to cover up their crimes.

Prosecutors had asked for Puana to be detained without bail because he’s a drug addict and a “gun enthusiast.”

Kealoha and her now-retired Honolulu police chief husband are scheduled for trial next month in a separate indictment accusing them of framing her uncle for stealing their home mailbox. Louis Kealoha watched the arraignment of his is wife and brother-in-law from the courtroom gallery.

9 a.m.

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro and Honolulu Corporation Counsel Donna Leong received letters saying they’re targets in the ongoing investigation.





