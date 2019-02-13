A prominent group of “Dreamer” activists on Wednesday blasted the new spending deal on Capitol Hill, saying it gives too much money to the Trump administration for “racist” border security and deportation policies.

United We Dream said both Republicans and Democrats are to blame for what appears to be an increase in funding for both Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which handles the borders, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which handles deportations.

“This agreement will mean more money for ICE and CBP and more families separated by detention and deportation,” said Greisa Martinez Rosas, the group’s deputy executive director and a DACA recipient herself. “Immigrant youth and our families whose lives are at stake cannot support a bill that gives Trump more cash to execute his racist vision of mass deportation.”

Details of the bill are still being finalized, but lawmakers said it includes $1.375 billion for 55 miles of fence-style border wall, and it rejects Democrats’ demands for a strict cap on detention space at ICE.

Immigrant-rights activists had demanded no wall funding, and had asked for severe cuts to ICE.

Democratic and Republican leaders on Capitol Hill are urging support for the deal, saying it’s a compromise and each side had to give in.

Votes are expected on the legislation Thursday.





