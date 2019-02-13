YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Yuma have arrested a man accused of threatening two students with a knife, triggering a brief lockdown of an elementary school.

Sgt. Lori Franklin says the incident took place around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday near Palmcroft Elementary School.

Two children walking to school in a residential area saw a man jump over the wall of a yard. He allegedly brandished a knife at them and made threats.

The victims ran to a school crossing guard, who notified authorities.

Police canvassed the area and found the suspect as well as another man who was present when the threats were made.

Authorities identified the suspect as 24-year-old Christopher Young and booked him on four counts including aggravated assault.

The second man was released.

Prosecutors are reviewing whether to charge him.





