FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) - Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy.

A spokesman for the Bristol district attorney says Fall River police responded to a 911 call about a stabbing during an altercation at about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday.

First responders found 17-year-old William Wheeler lying on the floor of an apartment suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was taken to St. Anne’s Hospital where he was declared dead just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

The stabbing remains under investigation and no one has been arrested.

No other information was immediately released.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.