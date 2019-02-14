FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) - Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy.
A spokesman for the Bristol district attorney says Fall River police responded to a 911 call about a stabbing during an altercation at about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday.
First responders found 17-year-old William Wheeler lying on the floor of an apartment suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was taken to St. Anne’s Hospital where he was declared dead just before 1 a.m. Thursday.
The stabbing remains under investigation and no one has been arrested.
No other information was immediately released.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.