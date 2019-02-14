INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler says federal, state and local officers have arrested at least 20 people on drug and weapons charges in a series of raids across Indianapolis.

Minkler says the raids carried out Wednesday brought down a methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine trafficking conspiracy centered in the Haughville neighborhood on the city’s near west side.

Minkler said in a news release Thursday that four other people facing charges remained at large.

The raids resulted in the capture of about 40 guns and $155,000 in currency, and quantities of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana were seized.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.