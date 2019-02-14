DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) - A former corrections officer in Douglas has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison in a child pornography case.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Josue Eduardo Cota of Douglas was sentenced Wednesday.

Cota will be on lifetime supervised probation after serving his prison term, and he must register as a sex offender.

Authorities say Homeland Security Investigations discovered videos showing sexual abuse of pre-pubescent children while reviewing evidence from a child exploitation case in Canada in February 2017.

Agents tracked the distribution of the videos to a person in Douglas and determined Cota had been producing sexually explicit videos of multiple children and distributing them online.

Cota later pleaded guilty to eight counts of production of child pornography.

