Former President Barack Obama on Thursday commended the young gun control advocates who survived the Parkland school shooting, which occurred exactly one year ago.

“In the year since their friends were killed, the students of Parkland refused to settle for the way things are and marched, organized, and pushed for the way things should be — helping pass meaningful new gun violence laws in states across the country,” he tweeted. “I’m proud of all of them.”

On Valentine’s Day 2018, a lone gunman fatally shot 17 victims and wounded another 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. He remains in prison without bond.

Several survivors of the shooting have become vocal gun control advocates and launched the March for Lives movement, of which former students David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez became prominent leaders.

Though other survivors, like Kyle Kashuv and Hunter Pollack, have defended gun rights and have instead championed for stronger school security programs and laws.





