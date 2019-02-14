CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada bill would eliminate the statute of limitations in sex assault cases if there is DNA evidence identifying the perpetrator.

Assemblywoman Lisa Krasner and state Sen. Pat Spearman are sponsors of the legislation introduced in the state Assembly on Thursday.

The measure is also co-sponsored by a dozen female lawmakers in the Assembly.

Under the bill there would be no limitation on when to prosecute a sexual assault case if an accused perpetrator is identified through a “genetic marker analysis of a biological specimen” and a DNA profile is found.

Krasner said earlier this month that she intended on asking every female lawmaker for support on the legislation.





