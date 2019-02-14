TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey legislators are set to vote on a bill that would make it easier for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits.

State Sen. Joseph Vitale announced Thursday that the bill is scheduled for a hearing in the Senate judiciary committee next month.

The legislation would allow child victims to sue up until they turn 55 or within seven years of their first realization that the abuse caused them harm. The current limit is two years.

It also would give a two-year window to victims who were previously barred by the statute of limitations.

This week, New Jersey’s five dioceses released the names of more than 180 priests credibly accused of sexually abusing minors. They also announced a compensation fund for victims.





