WASHINGTON (AP) - The city of Washington, D.C., is suing four Maryland parents and a District worker, saying they falsified residency records to enroll children in District schools.

WTOP-FM reported Wednesday on the false claim lawsuits filed by the office of Attorney General Karl Racine. District parents and caregivers can enroll students for free in city public in charter schools, but those outside of the District must pay at least $10,000 a year in tuition.

Racine says his office will seek three times the amount of money that should’ve been paid to the District to deter other parents from attempting to lie about residency. Racine says his office is investigating about 80 other cases of possible residency fraud.

