FREMONT, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to killing a co-worker whose body was found in her car trunk nearly four years ago.

Daniel Myers pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and other charges Wednesday in a deal that allowed him to avoid the death penalty.

A Sandusky County judge sentenced him to life in prison with no chance of parole. Myers declined to comment during the hearing.

Authorities in April 2015 found the body of 28-year-old Heather Bogle in her car trunk at an apartment complex in Clyde.

Investigators say that the Fremont woman was shot and beaten and went missing after leaving work at a plant where she and Myers worked.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.