DENVER (AP) - Colorado Democrats are introducing a bill allowing the seizure of guns from persons deemed to be a threat to themselves or to others.

Thursday’s announcement is timed as a gesture to the victims of the Parkland, Florida high school massacre exactly one year ago.

The “red flag” legislation would allow police or family members seek a court order that someone considered dangerous temporarily surrender all firearms.

Republicans who controlled the Senate last year defeated a similar bill. They argued it encroached on gun holders’ rights under the Second Amendment.

Democrats control both chambers this year, and Gov. Jared Polis campaigned on the issue.

Prominent GOP district attorneys and sheriffs have argued that such a law would protect officers dealing with people in the midst of mental health crises.





