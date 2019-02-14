LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say the death of a Loveland man following a road rage disturbance last week was homicide.

The Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald reports the Larimer County Coroner’s Office has ruled that the death of William Jason Wheeler was homicide by asphyxiation.

Police say officers and medical personnel were called to a disturbance along a Loveland road on Feb. 9. They found Wheeler not breathing, with others performing CPR on him.

Wheeler was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the two other men involved in the disturbance.

Police spokesman Lt. Jan Burreson says the case will be presented to prosecutors when completed.

He said last week that the two men were cooperating with authorities.

