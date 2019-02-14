CLEVELAND (AP) - An Ohio attorney has been ordered to pay $300,000 to two women whose photos from when they were young girls were manipulated to create fake child pornography used by the attorney in court cases.

Cleveland.com reports a federal appeal court in Cincinnati ruled Wednesday that a bankruptcy judge’s 2017 opinion that attorney Jack Boland didn’t need to pay the judgment ignored the women’s reputation and privacy rights.

Boland once served as an expert witness who would testify that innocent photographs can be manipulated while arguing defendants may not have knowingly viewed or possessed child pornography.

Images of the girls, who are now adults, were taken from a stock photo book. Their guardians sued Boland in federal court in 2007. A $300,000 judgment was rendered in 2011.

Boland declined to comment.





