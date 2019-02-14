COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man accused of shooting a Cracker Barrel employee has been indicted on a charge of attempted murder.

The Commercial Dispatch reported on the indictment of 28-year-old Robert Beck on Wednesday. Columbus police Chief Fred Shelton has said Beck was banned from the restaurant but entered it in June to look for an ex-girlfriend who worked there.

Police say an altercation ensued and Beck shot and wounded another worker before fleeing. He was arrested the next day in Tennessee and returned to Columbus.

He was initially charged with aggravated assault, but Shelton has said the charge was upgraded as police felt he intended to kill the victim. A judge ordered Beck to not have contact with the ex-girlfriend or any Cracker Barrel worker.

