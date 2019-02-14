Denver teachers are expected to end their strike soon as union and school district negotiators reached a tentative deal overnight, according to The Denver Post.

Union leaders were unable to call off the strike — now in its fourth day — by Thursday morning as the negotiations carried on overnight, but the district Superintendent Susan Cordova told The Denver Post that teachers are welcome to return.

The teachers’ strike, which was the first in the Denver Public School District in 25 years, was centered on disputes over base pay. The Denver Classroom Teachers Association was looking for a steadier pay-increase system, rather than relying on bonuses that are part of the district’s current compensation system (ProComp).

In terms of pay, the new, tentative deal would include between 7 and 11 percent increase in base salary, a 20-step salary schedule as well as means for teachers to increase their pay in later years.

The deal must still be passed by a vote including all of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association’s membership.





