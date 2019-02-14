WISNER, Neb. (AP) - A driver will be sentenced in April for his role in a three-vehicle accident in northeast Nebraska.

Cuming County Court records say 20-year-old Alexander Ausdemore pleaded no contest Wednesday to misdemeanor vehicular homicide. His sentencing is set for April 10.

The accident occurred the morning of Sept. 11 last year on U.S. Highway 275 west of Wisner. The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office says a rear-end collision occurred, followed by ricochet collision as drivers slowed for a semitrailer that was turning into a farm drive. Authorities say Ausdemore apparently did not see the turning truck and ran into the back of another vehicle.

Authorities say 28-year-old Rachael Kucera was among those injured, and she died later at a West Point hospital. She lived in Stanton.





