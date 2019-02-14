PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Pennsylvania narcotics investigators say they’ve seized 170,000 doses of heroin and fentanyl from drug traffickers in Philadelphia.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Thursday’s sting in the hard-hit Kensington neighborhood also netted crack cocaine, handguns, cash and a piece of heavy machinery used to package drugs. Eleven people were arrested and face a range of charges including corrupt organizations, conspiracy and drug trafficking.

Kensington is the epicenter of the city’s opioid epidemic. Philadelphia has the highest opioid death rate of any large U.S. city, with more than 1,000 deaths per year.

Shapiro says 13 houses and 15 vehicles were searched early Thursday. More than 160 law enforcement officials from federal, state and local law agencies took part.





