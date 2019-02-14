DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An April trial has been scheduled for a former Des Moines sports radio host who’s accused of defrauding people out of $1.5 million.

U.S. District Court records say Martin “Marty” Tirrell pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of bank fraud, two of wire fraud, one of mail fraud and one of access device fraud. His trial is set to begin April 1 in Des Moines. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

The Des Moines Register reports that Tirrell had hosted talk shows for years and appeared on Mediacom’s local cable shows.

The court documents say he told investors in 2016 and 2017 that he would buy sports tickets and resell them at profits they could share. He originally paid them back and provided them with VIP access to events. But prosecutors say Tirrell eventually began using the investors’ money on personal items or to pay back other people who’d invested.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com





