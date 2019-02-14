WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - A former worker at a Pennsylvania care home has been convicted of sexually abusing a patient.
Prosecutors say 56-year-old Andrew Dula III of Shickshinny molested the 36-year-old woman at a home for people with disabilities. A jury convicted him Thursday on eight counts, including institutional sexual assault.
Dula gave a videotaped confession in which he admitted to sexually assaulting the woman. The confession was played for the jury.
Defense attorney Al Flora Jr. says Dula will appeal the verdict, citing a lack of physical evidence of a crime.
Dula was taken to jail after the verdict. Sentencing is scheduled for May.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.