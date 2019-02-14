LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is criticizing a Detroit TV station’s decision to broadcast a segment and publish an online story that features people’s unflattering and sexually tinged comments on social media about her dress and body during the State of the State speech.

Whitmer tweeted Thursday that the story “was way out of line,” before adding: “I’m tough, I can take it.”

Fox 2 (WJBK-TV) aired the story Wednesday night about reaction to Whitmer’s blue dress.

The Democrat says boys have teased her “about my curves” since fifth grade. She says at a time when women are leading, she hopes people “focus on our ideas and accomplishments instead of our appearance.”

The station referred inquiries to a spokeswoman for Fox Television Stations. The Associated Press left a message seeking comment.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.